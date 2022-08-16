People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022

At least 10,000 people have died of toxic drugs since the 2016 public health emergency declaration

At least 1,095 people in B.C. died of toxic drug overdoses between January and June of this year — the highest number ever recorded in the first six months of a calendar year.

The latest data from the BC Coroners Service show that B.C. has surpassed 10,000 deaths since the province’s toxic drug supply was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.

Of those who have died, 78 per cent were men and 73 per cent were between the ages of 30 and 59. On average, more than six lives have been lost to illicit drugs every day this year.

A majority of the deaths occurred in the Fraser and Vancouver Health Authorities, making up 59 per cent of toxic drug deaths so far this year. However, rates do remain high across B.C. Northern Health reported aa rate of death of 53 per 100,000 residents and four of five health authorities are reporting rates above the provincial average at 42 deaths per 100,000 residents.

“The ever-increasing toxicity of the unregulated, illicit drug market is taking a heart-breaking toll on the lives and well-being of members of our communities across the province,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner. “Deaths due to toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 have surpassed the number of deaths experienced in the same period in 2021, putting our province, once again, on track for a record loss of life.”

