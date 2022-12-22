B.C. warns against travel as south coast preps for onslaught of snow, freezing rain

A woman spreads salt on a sidewalk as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow, freezing rain and potential flooding are in the forecast for B.C.’s south coast beginning Thursday night (Dec. 22), and the provincial government is asking people not to travel.

Already struggling to recover from tens of centimetres of snow dumped throughout the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, the coastal regions are now having to prepare for a fresh onslaught. Meteorologists and government officials say residents are in for a dangerous triple doozy: heavy snow, followed by freezing rain and ice pellets, and finished off with pouring rain.

The unusually-brutal Christmas conditions are the result of the collision of an arctic front – causing extreme cold in northern and Interior B.C. – and an incoming wave of pacific moisture.

Things will start getting bad Thursday night, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. He says 10 to 20 cm of snow will fall in most coastal regions overnight, but as much as 30 cm could accumulate in the Eastern Fraser Valley and along the Sea to Sky Highway.

By Friday morning, snow will transition to freezing rain. The icy brew will hit Vancouver Island first, beginning in the morning, before striking Metro Vancouver around midday. Conditions in both areas will last until late Friday afternoon. Things will get worse in the Fraser Valley, where freezing rain is forecast to last from at least Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

“These are very dangerous conditions,” Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said during a news conference Thursday.

Her and the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming are strongly advising that no one travel until at least Saturday.

“We want everyone to remain safe,” Fleming said.

He said road crews have been out around the clock and will continue to do so, prioritizing main transport routes and switching to ice blades when the freezing rain hits. Still, Fleming said, it is possible they’ll have to close highways with very little notice if road conditions are too dangerous.

Ma and Fleming said if people absolutely have to travel, they should do so with an emergency kit of warm clothes, flashlights, food and water, and a full tank of gas.

Fleming said when people take to the roads without proper tires or without clearing off snow, it results in stranded drivers and crashes. This severely impedes the ability of road contractors to do their work, Fleming said.

More to come.

