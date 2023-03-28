The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Previous story
Driver stopped going almost 100 km/h over speed limit near Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

After the walk, people are encouraged to gather in a circle to reflect and share their own stories in a safe space. They leave one seat open to represent those lost to the drug crisis. Photo submitted
NIC, Comox Valley Community Foundation partnering with Walk With Me

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Comox Valley Kickers lock Craig Whiley (in red) jumping in the lineout, in the game against the Nanaimo Hornets. Photo by Olivia Kellinghusen
Comox Valley Kickers rugby teams finish regular season with games in Nanaimo

Make sure you know what type of clematis you have before attempting to prune it. Photo by John Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Pruning clematis, and an anniversary

Pop-up banner image