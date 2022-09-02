Defence lawyer Marie Henein attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019. Henein is representing a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and crossing the border illegally into the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Defence lawyer Marie Henein attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019. Henein is representing a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and crossing the border illegally into the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bail hearing for Saskatchewan mother accused faking deaths before entering U.S.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order

A bail hearing is set to begin today for a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and illegally crossing the border into the United States.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court in the afternoon.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.

She also faces two charges in the U.S. related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

Marie Henein is a high-profile Toronto lawyer representing the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban that prevents the release of details that may identify the woman’s son.

The defence has asked that the woman’s surety be her sister, who would supervise the accused if she is granted bail.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family of Indigenous man killed after police shooting in Vancouver demand public inquest
Next story
UPDATED: Suspect in weekend shooting in Cranbrook is in custody

Just Posted

Bindercon 2022 - an annual memorial sasquatch conference is set for the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay in October. Facebook photo
Comox Valley sasquatch researcher’s memory lives on with bigfoot conference

Current Environmental and Town of Comox staff repaired the Balmoral Avenue fish ladder this summer. (photo credit – R. Wong)
Pacific Salmon Foundation grant pays for repairs to fish ladder in Comox

Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Erin Haluschak
PHOTOS: Summer days in the Comox Valley

BC Forage Fish Monitoring network member Alanna Vivani (far left) with the Mount Arrowsmith Biosphere Region Research Institute (MABRRI) – training volunteer community scientists how to monitor their local beaches for spawning forage fish. Photo credit: MABRRI, 2019
Stewardship groups from around the Salish Sea come together for forage fish conservation