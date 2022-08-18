Baird seeking re-election for mayor of Cumberland

She has served as mayor for the village since 2011

Leslie Baird is announcing that she will be seeking re-election for the position of mayor for the Village of Cumberland for the Oct. 15 municipal election.

“It has been an honour to serve as mayor since the 2011 election, during that time Cumberland has gone thru many challenges and changes,” she said in a release.

“We are no different than many communities in B.C. dealing with attainable housing, climate change, protection of our natural environment, diversified economic development, reconciliation, quality infrastructure, planning and development to maintain the Village Character and to have a healthy community. These are council’s strategic focus areas.”

She noted under her leadership, the municipality has successfully received more than 28 million dollars in grant funding improving the quality of life for residents of Cumberland. Council developed master plans to guide staff and council, all completed through public engagement.

Over the years Baird added she has met with many citizens and organizations for discussions on a range of topics.

“The most important document for the village is the Official Community Plan that we will update this coming fall. It is a document that guides staff and council on development within the village, this process will give residents many opportunities for input.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers and organizations that help make Cumberland this amazing place to live and work in.”

Baird also would like to thank past and present members of council for their support over the years and noted council could not have been so proactive if not for the support of staff.

“I look forward to providing more information during the election campaign – I am asking for your continued support!”



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC municipal election