BC Ferries adjusts Friday night sailings for Denman, Hornby

File photo of Baynes Sound Connector leaving Denman Island en route to Buckley Bay.

In response to a request from the Denman-Hornby Ferry Advisory Committee and the broader public, the ferry schedule for the route will be adjusted to improve connections for those travelling to Hornby Island on Friday evenings. The revised Friday evening schedule will commence Dec. 16 and remain in effect through the duration of the off-peak season until further notice.

To accommodate the change, the existing round trip at 7:50 p.m. leaving Hornby and 8:45 p.m. leaving Denman will be replaced by two round trips that have been realigned with Buckley Bay sailing times on Friday evenings.

Ferries will leave from Hornby Island (Shingle Spit) at 7, 8 and 9 p.m., and from Denman Island East (Gravelly Bay) at 7:40, 9:10 and 10:05 p.m.

Those travelling from Buckley Bay on the 7 p.m. ferry will connect with the 7:40 p.m. at Denman.

Those travelling from the 8:30 p.m. sailing from Buckley Bay will connect to the 9:10 p.m. at Denman.

