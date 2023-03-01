BC Ferries crew rescues woman in waters south of Courtenay

Crew helped a woman who was holding onto an inflatable dinghy Tuesday night

A woman was rescued Tuesday (Feb. 28) evening in the waters south of Courtenay by the crew of the Baynes Sound Connector ferry, which serves the route between Denman Island and Vancouver Island.

According to media reports, a rapid response boat was deployed from the ferry, and the crew helped a woman who was holding onto an inflatable dinghy.

The woman was rescued by two crew members after being in the water for more than half an hour.

There is no indication of delays or impacts to the ferry schedule following the rescue.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Ferries for further details.



