BC Hydro advises to stay clear of Puntledge River

With the ongoing wet weather, BC Hydro is extending its public safety advisory to stay away from the Puntledge River with the higher flow conditions through Jan. 23. Temporary safety signage that’s been placed along the river to advise of the dangerous river flows has been updated with the date extension.

Since last Friday, Hydro has been releasing up to 150 cubic metres per second (m3/s) of water from the Comox Dam during low tides to help control the reservoir and consider downstream interests of flood risk management. It started off releasing about 90 m3/s and over time increased to 150 m3/s to try to enable continued flexibility in operations for the latest round of upcoming storms. More water entered the reservoir over the past weekend than forecasted. Over this period, Hydro reduced discharges from the dam to as low as 45 m3/s in advance of the morning high tide considering the flow rates from the Browns and Tsolum rivers.

The typical release from the dam to provide for full power generation and minimum fish habitat flows down the Nymph Falls section of the Puntledge River is about 32 m3/s. Hydro has at times been releasing about five times that amount and the high flow rate will continue through next week. It is not an uncommon storm season water discharge rate.

The reservoir level hit a high of about 134.2 metres over the past week and has been trending downward the past few days given the lighter precipitation and higher releases. The reservoir level is currently at 133.6 metres. Hydro generally likes to see it at or below 134 metres at this time of year for flood risk management considerations and being able to hold back water during high tides. Water free-spills over the dam at 135.33 metres.

“We are forecasting about 100 mm of precipitation falling in the upper watershed today and tomorrow,” Stephen Watson, stakeholder engagement advisor at BC Hydro, said Thursday. “The temperatures are milder so there will also be some snowmelt. Some wet weather is forecasted into next week.”

With the reservoir water level proactively moved downward in advance of the current storms, Hydro will continue to hold back water during high tides for longer durations to move through periods of potential risk of isolated downstream flooding by the estuary.

There continues to be good communication between BC Hydro, City of Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Emergency Program. Hydo is also communicating with expert kayakers that are part of the Vancouver Island Whitewater Paddling Society.

If there is any significant change in the weather or its operations, Hydro will provide an update.

