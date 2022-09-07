BCGEU members in the cannabis and liquor distribution industry rallied outside Finance Minister Selina Robinson on April 14, 2021. (LDB Anonymous/Twitter)

BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

The BC General Employees’ Union says it has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the provincial government on behalf of its 33,000 bargaining unit members.

After negotiations broke down in August, the union entered into two weeks of Phase One in their job action plan, which involved picketing outside four major liquor and cannabis warehouses in the province.

ALSO READ: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

READ ALSO: BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Highlights from the tentative agreement include a 25-cent hourly raise within the next year, followed by an increase to all pay rates by 3.24 per cent. From there, pay increases will increase between 5.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent in Year Two, followed by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in Year Three.

As well, all employees will get two additional supplemental paid days of leave per year and Indigenous employees will receive a further two days of cultural leave.

Next steps include a ratification vote by the union members in order for the tentative agreement to go ahead.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
GHG strategy to address landfill emissions in Comox Strathcona
Next story
Man, 27, assaulted in Armstrong before being abducted by 3 men and left in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Yellowlees, from Scotland, raised $80,000 for a ‘Trees for Life’ charity in Scotland and raised attention to the effects of climate change in his home country. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour

Jasmine Mohtadi receives the Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary from Denis Dalziel. Photo submitted
Megan Dalziel memorial bursary recipient announced

Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)
Swoop there it goes: Low-cost airline cancels Comox-Edmonton route

School zone 8-8
School zone speed limits to be extended in Courtenay