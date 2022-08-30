(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

The overtime ban has ended and plans are underway to resume work at liquor distribution warehouses

The B.C. General Employees Union said it will “stand down” job action amid ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Agency as a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the union said in a news release.

Effectively immediately, the overtime ban for union members has ended. Preparations are also being made to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

Both sides have agreed to a “media blackout” and have no further comment.

READ MORE: B.C. hospitality, tourism and liquor groups seek quick resolution to BCGEU job action

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail
Next story
Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland

Just Posted

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Phill Fuller tastes one of several local pizzas for his latest Comox Valley Tastes Good showdown. Image, Facebook video
Pizza playoffs aim to find best Comox Valley pie

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image