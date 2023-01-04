Become a champion for diversity and inclusion in your workplace

One-day Anti-Racism Workshop for Workplaces in Campbell River and the Comox Valley will be facilitated by Evan Jolicoeur of Full Circle Consultancy. Photo contributed

What does it mean to build an anti-racist, diverse, and inclusive organization?

The Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition is inviting local employers and those in leadership roles to find out at its Anti-Racism Workshop for Workplaces.

This one-day workshop (one each in Campbell River and Courtenay) will provide a safe space for participants to foster growth in their understanding of race and racism; learn more about the structures that support it; and dissect our own roles in supporting or disrupting it in life and workplaces.

The workshop will be facilitated by Evan Jolicoeur, the founder of Full Circle Consultancy. Jolicoeur works collaboratively with clients in the not-for-profit, health, social, and environment sectors, and with Indigenous organizations. He is an advocate for anti-racism, social justice, and decolonization in all places and spaces.

“I am deeply committed personally and professionally to the justice, equity, diversity and inclusion required to support the progress in our hearts and minds across communities, homes, workplaces, and institutions,” Jolicoeur says. “This curriculum will support you in becoming a champion and ally in your workplace.”

Organizations can register any employee who is in a supervisory, management, or owner role or who has the support from these roles to share learnings with colleagues and implement change.

Participants will:

• Learn about anti-racism and inclusion theory

• Practice being an anti-racist ally

• Learn from their peers

• Come away with techniques to incorporate anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion into their workplace policies, practices, and culture.

The Campbell River workshop takes place on Monday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Island Employment Foundation Society’s office. The Courtenay workshop will be hosted on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Courtenay office.

The cost is $30 plus GST (lunch will be provided) and the deadline to register is Jan. 25. Space is limited. Register at bit.ly/antiracismworkshopCR (Campbell River), bit.ly/antiracismworkshopCV (Courtenay), or reach out to Coalition coordinator Julie Keumbehdjian at 250-338-6359.

The Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition is an initiative supporting service coordination, local partnerships, and community-based planning around the needs of newcomers in the North Island. Through community-level research and strategic planning, the WCC identifies barriers facing newcomers, raises awareness around newcomers’ ideas, and collaborates with local stakeholders to reduce these barriers. Learn more at immigrantwelcome.ca/community-leadership/welcoming-communities-coalition.

