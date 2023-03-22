Fire destroyed a boat at Schooner Cove Marina in Nanoose Bay on March 20. (Photo courtesy of Alee King)

Boat destroyed by fire in Nanoose Bay marina

Cause not identified after blaze breaks out on the water at Fairwinds

Fire destroyed a boat at in Nanoose Bay marina on March 20.

Firefighters were called to Fairwinds Marina at Schooner Cove at approximately 10:15 a.m. to find the boat fully engulfed, according to Fire Chief Doug Penny of the Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause has not yet been identified.

“Obviously fuel was involved, but the actual ignition source we don’t really know yet. And we may never know,” Penny said. “Essentially there’s nothing left.”

There were no injuries from the fire, Penny said, but a gas dock attendant injured his hands breaking open the fire extinguisher box.

Personnel from nearby Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges sent a truck to assist, he added.

Crews were on site for approximately two hours and the blaze took between 30 and 45 minutes to extinguish, the fire chief estimated.

“You can’t really get to the boat and you’ve gotta watch where you’re spraying your water, so you don’t push it into other boats,” he said.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department responded with 10 firefighters, according to Penny.

— NEWS Staff

