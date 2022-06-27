The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Body of missing Calgary man found in Okanagan Lake

Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji found 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing

The body of a Calgary man who was reported missing in Okanagan Lake on June 17 has been recovered.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team brought in a high-tech sonar and searched the area for three days where 34-year-old Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji went missing.

Adedeji was with five friends on a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point when he jumped into the water and did not resurface. He was located in 64 meters of water approximately 1.5 kilometres from where he went missing.

“This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

This is the second person to die in a drowning-related incident in Kelowna in June.

Chelsea Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, Jun. 14 around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog JJ.

Her mother confirmed a body found in a flooded field near Mission Creek on the afternoon of Jun. 24 is her daughter Chelsea.

Cardno’s dog, JJ, has not been located. It is presumed to have been swept away in Mission Creek.

READ MORE: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC FloodOkanagan

Previous story
Pride Flag raised Monday at Courtenay City Hall
Next story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome

Just Posted

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Vanier grads entered the commencement ceremony at the CVEX Grounds on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vanier grads commence at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds

Comox is following up on input from youth recreation survey. Black Press file photo
Comox follows up on youth rec report input

School District 71 trustees rejected a motion to suspend a scheduled pay increase. File photo
Comox Valley school board sticks with planned pay hike