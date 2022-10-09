Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Criminality is not believed to be a factor

  • Oct. 9, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

RCMP in Merritt say the body of a woman missing since Oct. 1 was found on Oct. 8.

Jaqui McDermott disappeared after briefly attending a yoga retreat near Merritt.

Her vehicle was found broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake and all her belongings left behind.

Extensive air and ground searches were conducted for the missing woman by RCMP and Search and Rescue.

The family has posted to Facebook to say her body was found and to ask for privacy at this time.

RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation.

McDermott is originally from the Waterloo Region in Ontario.

READ MORE: Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

MerrittMissing woman

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
Next story
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall

Just Posted

Pictured: Annette Sabourin, regional vice-president, Vancouver Island, RBC Royal Bank; Jessica Aldred, executive director, Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation; Darryl Race, manager, Comox Valley Hospital; Sarah Trockstad, clinical co-ordinator, Comox Valley Hospital emergency department; Rick Eigler, branch manager, RBC, and; Bill Anglin, president Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board of directors, at a cheque presentation of $25,000 from RBC Foundation to the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation gets financial boost from RBC

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building at the Comox Marina. Black Press file photo
New marine services building on the horizon in Comox

This home in Crown Isle is one of the grand prize options in the Millionaire Lottery.
Courtenay home package a grand prize option in Millionaire Lottery

Other than Cumberland and CVRD Area B, where both incumbents were acclaimed, voters will have decisions to make regarding their school trustees.
Comox Valley school trustee candidates offer differing views on most important issue