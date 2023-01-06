Conveyance route

Borehole Repair in Comox for Sewer Conveyance Project

The Comox Valley Regional District will undergo borehole repair work along select sections of Comox Road, Comox Hill and along Balmoral Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6 to refill holes that settled as a result of drilling work as part of the Sewer Conveyance Project.

Motorists and transit riders commuting along Comox Road and Balmoral can expect delays beginning at 7:30 a.m. while traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating in each direction.

The work is scheduled to be completed in one day with no further traffic impacts unless otherwise announced.

The boreholes were drilled during an archeological inspection in December, which was a critical process to confirm the presence or absence of archeological material within areas of high archeological potential along the sewer conveyance route before new pipes can be laid down.

Project details are at www.connectcvrd.ca/conveyanceproject.

About the Project

The Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project is a multi-year construction project that will replace pipes and upgrade pump stations that move more than 14,000 cubic metres of raw sewage each day. This is a significant and complex project that starts at the Courtenay Pump Station and moves through K’ómoks First Nation land, downtown Comox and the Lazo Road area to the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Centre (Sewage Treatment Plant) on Brent Road. There are construction impacts, traffic impacts and archeological considerations. The CVRD is working with many jurisdictions and partners to deliver the project smoothly and efficiently, and minimize impacts where possible.

Moving Forward

A key part of the sewer conveyance planning has been dedicated to stakeholder engagement and input from the community. The CVRD encourages the public to engage through the project page at www.connectcvrd.ca/conveyanceproject, subscribe to its mailing list to receive timely and important updates, and to follow on social media for upcoming consultation opportunities, project developments and traffic reports.

