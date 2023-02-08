RCMP made two arrests after an officer warned break-and-enter suspects that he would unleash a police dog if they didn’t comply. (File photo)

RCMP made two arrests after an officer warned break-and-enter suspects that he would unleash a police dog if they didn’t comply. (File photo)

Break-and-enter suspects give up once Nanaimo RCMP threaten to unleash police dog

Man and woman caught in the act of alleged break-in at home business on Selby Street

A RCMP’s police dog’s bark was enough to deter two break-and-enter suspects in Nanaimo yesterday.

Police responded to a home business in the 400 block of Selby Street at about noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a witness called to say two people were spotted on a security camera and appeared to be hanging around the back of the property and acting suspiciously.

“Police attended and noted a basement window was open and called for additional units and [Police Dog Services],” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police Dog Services arrived and the dog handler called for whoever was inside the house to come outside or he would release the dog on them.

“At this point an individual, who is well-known to police, exited the basement with a female who was later identified,” O’Brien said. “Both were arrested for break-and-enter and transported to [Nanaimo RCMP detachment] cells.”

Charges are pending against the 41-year-old man suspect and the 37-year-old woman while police continue their investigation, RCMP say.

READ ALSO: Suspect in custody after man struck in head with axe at downtown Nanaimo bus stop

READ ALSO: Nanaimo neighbours, wielding garden tools, manage to corner burglar


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I’m not going to be negative, but they have to do better’: Dix on federal health offer

Just Posted

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

The first round of lineup announcements for the 2023 Vancouver Island MusicFest includes (clockwise, from upper left) - Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore; The Blue And Gold; Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder; Angelique Francis; Daniel Lapp (LappElectro); and Skye Consort & Emma Björling. Photos supplied
First set of lineup announcements for Vancouver Island MusicFest features diverse selection

A cairn that is a placeholder on the way to Comox Lake marks where the village’s Black community once stood. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Cumberland Museum explores the village’s Black community

Thanu Eagalle and Aaron Brown are pictured at Wild Bee Florals. Truzy Photos
Young Agrarians aim to grow next generation of B.C. farmers