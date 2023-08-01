One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

READ MORE: Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla Highwayhighway chaosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Notorious encampment in Nanaimo being cleared out
Next story
One day of rain in July prevents a precipitation shutout

Just Posted

The Heliopsis helianthoides ‘Bleeding Hearts’ are unlike the more familiar flower that shares its name. Photo ly Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: True love for a false sunflower

Scott Goodman has been recognized by the Comox Valley Emergency Program as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Emergency Program salutes extraordinary volunteer

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. File photo
Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

Filmmakers Lisa Molomot and Alison Mountz are coming to the COmox valley for two screenings of their award-winning documentary, Safe Haven (80 min).
Filmmakers on hand for Comox Valley screenings of war resisters documentary