UPDATED: Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor

Vickey Brown and her husband, Adam Kuzma, celebrate her win in the Cumberland mayoral race. Photo by Terry Farrell

Cumberland has a new mayor.

Vickey Brown received 817 votes to Leslie Baird’s 599, giving the village of Cumberland a new mayor for the first time since 2011.

Incumbent councillors Jesse Ketler and Sean Sullivan retained their seats. They are joined at the council table by Neil Borecky and Troy Therrien.

Incumbent school trustee Sarah Jane Howe retained her seat uncontested.

Brown, who won with 57 per cent of the votes, said she was surprised by the margin of victory.

“I have a lot of respect for Leslie and what she has given to this village,” said Brown. “I appreciate all that she has done and I did not expect this (wide margin of victory).”

Brown served as a village councillor for the past four years and said she felt the timing was right to challenge for the mayor’s seat.

“The village has changed a lot in the last while, and the leadership skills that are needed now are just a different set of skills, and I felt that I have the skills this community needs for this big transition. It’s a new world up here, as the Valley has seen. Cumberland is shining and we have a lot of big decisions to make and we have to make sure we make them thoughtfully and carefully.”

With incumbents Ketler and Sullivan both retaining their seats, Brown has some familiar faces to work with for the next four years.

“I am super excited that Jesse and Sean got back on. I think we need that core, and I am looking forward to building an awesome team.”

Brown thanks all those involved in her successful campaign.

“Thank you so much to all the people who voted, who put their faith in me. I will do my best to live up to your expectations. There is a bright future for Cumberland.”

Baird, who came up short in her campaign for a fourth term as mayor, was gracious in defeat.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve the people of Cumberland,” she said. “I am going to be retiring now. I wish council all the best – they are going to have a tough road ahead of them.

“I want to thank all the people who supported me with everything they did to help me. I really appreciate it. It’s actually the first election that I have ever been in where I have had help and support. The other times I did it all by myself. The people in Cumberland are amazing, and I hope they are happy.”

The following is a breakdown of all the votes.

*NOTE – These results are unofficial. The results will be made official early next week.

Leslie Baird – 599

Vickey Brown – 817

***

Jesse Ketler – 1,116

Sean Sullivan – 1,005

Neil Borecky – 883

Troy Therrien – 946

Tanis Frame – 596

ALSO: Mix of experience and new faces on Comox council

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CumberlandElection 2022