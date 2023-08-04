BREAKING: Firefighter, man injured after house fire on 15th Street

Courtenay Fire standby on the scene of a house fire at 15th Street the night of Friday, August 4th. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A home burst into flames Friday night, leaving two men hospitalized.

At 6:50 p.m., Courtenay Fire received reports about a structure fire at 15th Street and Willemar Avenue. A neighbour said they heard a “bang,” and shortly after witnessed the house burning out of control.

Firefighters arrived quickly.

The first crew discovered the house on 15th Street “fully engufled.” Within five minutes, however, they had the fire under control, according to a firefighter on scene.

One civilian was injured, as well as one firefighter.

The Record was not able to get details on the civilian man, suspected to be the homeowner, but the firefighter’s injuries were considered minor. Both were sent to the hospital.

Before the flames were suppressed, they gave off a heatwave that warped the walls of a neighbour’s house two doors down.

A team of 25 firefighters was deployed. Several authorities responded, including BC Hydro, Fortis, RCMP and BC Ambulance.

The structure fire on 15th Street was the second blaze that Courtenay Fire doused on Friday. As the Record reported this afternoon, a wildfire was found at the site of an encampment at an overgrown property on the outskirts of town.

