BREAKING: Multiple shootings in Langley; people told to avoid area

Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Cops near 200th Street and Langley Bypass after multiple shootings through the city on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.Alert received on July 25, 2022, at 6 am.

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.:

A second emergency alert has been issued across the province, confirming the suspect included in the first alert is no longer a threat. It is unclear at this time if this means the suspect has been arrested or is dead.

Officials are still urging people to stay out of the area as they work to confirm if the multiple shootings involved only the one suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are telling people to stay out of the Langley area after multiple shootings early Monday morning (July 25).

In an emergency alert sent to Lower Mainland residents at 6:15 a.m., officials said there were multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core of the city, with one incident also in the Township, involving “transient victims.”

A suspect is described as a white man, with dark hair, wearing brown Carhart coveralls and a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logon on the right sleeve.

He is associated with a white car.

“Police have interaction with one suspect, unknown others involved at this time,” the alert said.

The public was asked to stay out of the area until firther notice.

There were reports that one of the incident areas was the intersection of 200th Street and Langley Bypass.

More to come.

