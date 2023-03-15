RCMP forensic identification specialists prepare to investigate the scene were a security guard was stabbed near a gravel quarry south of Nanaimo Wednesday, March 15. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

RCMP forensic identification specialists prepare to investigate the scene were a security guard was stabbed near a gravel quarry south of Nanaimo Wednesday, March 15. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

BREAKING: Security guard stabbed south of Nanaimo

Victim rushed to hospital following altercation over alleged illegal fire

One man has been rushed to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after he was stabbed at a construction site near Ladysmith.

RCMP, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene on the 1400 block of Timberlands Road shortly after noon when a security guard was stabbed, allegedly, over a dispute over an illegal fire with a person experiencing homelessness.

“There was actually two security guards [involved],” said Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief. “One guy didn’t want to go in by himself, so he called for a backup and they both went in.”

Gueulette said when one of the security guards tried to take a photo of the alleged assailant’s vehicle, the suspect jumped out with a knife and attacked the two men.

Gueulette said the victim was rushed to hospital in Nanaimo, but he was conscious and talking when he was transported via ambulance.

It is not known if the suspect has been taken into custody, but Gueulette said there was a large police presence on Timberlands Road.

Vancouver Island District RCMP have not yet released information about the incident.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mayor says city in dangerous place after shooting


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPstabbing

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta poised to become first province to require body cameras for all police
Next story
4 B.C. agri-businesses awarded $1.6M in federal funding for clean-technology projects

Just Posted

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP
Comox Valley RCMP looking for assistance following Mount Washington assault

The Lake Trail Community Education Society is in need of stock for its Earth Day Free Clothing Store. Photo supplied
Courtenay school holding free clothing event, seeking donations

Wrecked and abandoned vessels can pose hazards to the environment, public health and safety, and local economies such as the fishing and tourism industries. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Comox Valley Nature webinar addresses Canada’s wrecked and abandoned vessels

Island Health demonstrated the technology at the Comox Valley Nursing Centre in Courtenay March 15 as part of a trial in a group of washrooms identified high-risk spaces for drug poisonings. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Island Health washroom sensor trial underway in Courtenay to monitor drug poisoning