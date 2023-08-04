BREAKING: Encampment found at wildfire in Courtenay

Firefighters found ‘remnants of people living rough’ at scene of afternoon smoke cloud

Courtenay Fire controlled a bush fire at the southeast end of Comox Logging Road. (Connor McDowell/Comox Valley Record)

A small wildfire in Courtenay is believed to have come from an encampment in an overgrown lot.

Courtenay Fire discovered a fire setup as well as other materials when they responded to calls on the afternoon of Aug 4. Reports came at 2:00 p.m. of smoke at the southeast end of Comox Logging Road.

Five firefighting vehicles were deployed, and crew had the blaze under control by 3:15 p.m.

A helicopter was coincidentally flying in the area, although it was not deployed for firefighting efforts, said deputy fire chief Jonathan Welsh.

