British pound drops to an all-new low

The British pound has dropped to an all-time low, following a promise from the treasury chief on Sept. 23 to make the biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

The pound fell to $1.0373 Monday (Sept. 26), before bouncing back slightly to $1.0672 by the time early London trading opened.

It’s lost over five per cent of its value against the U.S. dollar in just three days. The drop comes as the government intends to borrow and spend $60 billion pounds to aid those who are struggling to pay high energy bills, caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Critics have called the move reckless, but Treasury Chief Kwasi Kwartengand Prime Minister Liz Truss say that putting more money into the pockets of Brits will spur economic growth. The country’s central bank also recently raised Britain’s interest rates by half a percentage point.

Kwarteng said the government will reveal plans for reducing the U.K.’s debt in the coming months.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britishFinance

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rihanna set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
Next story
B.C. timber company asks court for identities of protesters’ social media managers and supporters

Just Posted

A Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy guides action to reduce fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) generated through wood burning. File photo
Courtenay air quality improves, but still below acceptable limits

’Tempesta Filiale 3’ is one of the Elaine Prodor creations that will be at Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church in October.
The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland holding contemporary art show

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

CV Land Trust executive director Tim Ennis, CV Conservation Partnership co-ordinator Françoise Gervais, and First Credit Union representatives Chris Higgins and Alana McIntyre celebrate the sponsorship of Nature Without Borders. Photo credit: McKinnon Photography
Comox Valley Conservation Partnership’s ‘Nature Without Borders’ plan gets a financial boost

Pop-up banner image