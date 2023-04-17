(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP

Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person

Teen went missing from Campbell River on April 15

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Camille Zoey Newhook.

Newhook was last seen in Campbell River at around 10 p.m. on April 15, 2023. RCMP say that it is believed she may be attempting to travel to the Keremeos and Cawston area of British Columbia. Foul play is not suspected in this disappearance, but police and family are very concerned about Camille’s well being.

Newhook is described as:

5 ft 8 inches tall;

Slight build with shoulder length brown hair;

Hazel eyes;

Wears a nose ring in the centre of her nose.

Those with any information where Camille Newhook may be or who have seen Newhook, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

