Campfires allowed across B.C., open burn ban expands to coast

Campfires are still allowed across B.C., but open burn bans are in place for the Southeast, Cariboo, Kamloops and Coastal fire centres. (Pixabay photo)

There are no campfire bans in effect for B.C. right now, but some new fire restrictions are on the way.

On Friday (July 15), Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, including Haida Gwaii.

This means that fires that exceed two metres in height and three metres in width will be banned, as well as material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width, and stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares.

Category 3 fire bans are already in place for the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres. Category 3 includes open fires were material is concurrently burning in three or more piles each not exceeding two metres high by three meters wide, one or more windrows, and stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 hectares.

While campfires are still permitted across B.C., the BC Wildfire Service wants to remind everyone about proper fire safety.

Before you burn, make sure to establish a fuel break or fire guard to prevent fire from spreading, ensure someone is always monitoring the fire so it doesn’t spread beyond its intended size, always make sure to have ample water and at least one fire-fighting hand tool around the fire at all times.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

