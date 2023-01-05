Canadian female authors top most-read in the Comox Valley: VIRL

Canadian female authors have topped the charts for the most-read books in the Comox Valley last year, according to Vancouver Island Regional Library.

In addition, a Comox Valley author has also cracked the top-10 list with her sixth novel.

VIRL recently released their most-read books of 2022, and in the Comox Valley – which includes titles specific to Comox, Cumberland and Courtenay branches – Louise Penny’s The Madness of Crowds was the most-read book in the adult list.

That was followed by Canadian authors Miriam Toews’ Fight Night and Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians. Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny’’s State of Terror: A Novel took the fourth spot while Comox Valley’s Emily St. John Mandel’s sixth novel, Sea of Tranquility rounded out the top five.

In the sixth spot was Lee Child’s Better Off Dead, followed by Anthony Doerr’s Cloud Cukoo Land: A Novel, Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, Kristin Hannah’s The Four Winds and Michael Connelly’s The Dark Hours.

The local list follows fairly closely with VIRL’s most popular library books throughout their system borrowed throughout the year.

The top 10 most popular adult print titles in VIRL’s system are:

10 – Dream Town by David Baldacci

9 – One Step Too Far: A Novel by Lisa Gardner

8 –The Match by Harlan Coben

7 – The Judge’s List by John Grisham

6 – The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly

5- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

4 –Five Little Indians by Michelle Good

3 –State of Terror: A Novel by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton

2 – Better Off Dead by Lee Child and Andrew Child

1 – The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny

Visit virl.bc.ca/most-popular-library-books-of-2022/ to see the top 10 lists for young adult, children’s books, ebooks and digital audiobooks for 2022.

VIRL is the fifth largest library system in British Columbia and has 39 branch libraries and more than five million items circulated.



