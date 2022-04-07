Nanaimo RCMP have released a photo of a vehicle of interest they believe may be related to their investigation of a home invasion last month. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP have released a photo of a vehicle of interest they believe may be related to their investigation of a home invasion last month. (Photo submitted)

Car sought in case of teen sisters bear-sprayed in Nanaimo home invasion

RCMP looking for vehicle possibly related to March 14 incident

RCMP are asking for tips related to a vehicle of interest as they continue to investigate a Nanaimo home invasion in which two teenage girls were bear-sprayed last month.

Police released a photo of what they say is a dark purple or brown 2000 Acura sedan with a missing front passenger-side turn signal. RCMP say a home security video showed the vehicle leaving the area at the time of the crime March 14 at about 3 p.m.

A man dressed in camouflage clothing stole electronics and other items from the home and bear-sprayed two sisters while leaving.

“This was a very disturbing crime where two defenceless innocent teenagers were victimized,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Simon Gallimore in a press release. “The resulting investigation has been a priority for investigators who continue to seek leads and information on this crime.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the home invasion and items stolen is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-8688.

READ ALSO: Teenage girls bear-sprayed during ‘absolutely horrendous’ home invasion in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. investing in future of mass timber with 4 new structures, long-term action plan
Next story
Two sent to hospital after Highway 4 crash on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

An otter got stuck in a pool at an oceanside property in the Comox Valley recently. The property’s tenants got creative to help the otter escape. Photo by Dawn Damilda
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Comox helps otter escape from drained pool

The Perseverance Trail Run - Cumberland is still planning on expanding its trail toward Comox Lake. Photo supplied
Trail growth provides some challenges for UROC

This beautiful home at 3223 Winchester Ave. in Courtenay is one of the grand prize options in the 2022 Hometown Heroes Lottery. Photo supplied.
Courtenay home part of a grand prize package in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending