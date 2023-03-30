Cash, drugs and weapons seized from an Ebert Road home in Campbell River on March 16, 2023. RCMP photo

Cash, drugs and weapons seized from an Ebert Road home in Campbell River on March 16, 2023. RCMP photo

Cash, cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized in Campbell River bust

Two people arrested at home that had been the site of 4 suspected overdose deaths since 2017

Two people are facing charges related to a drug bust which occurred on March 16 in Campbell River.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Ebert Road, located in the area of Island Highway and Park Road in Campbellton.

Officers seized over $3,000 in cash, 17 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 316 Hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills. Weapons, a replica firearm and ammunition were also seized from the residence.

As a result of this investigation, a 66-year-old Campbell River woman and a 27-year-old man from the Lower Mainland were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were released and are scheduled for a court date in June.

The home that was searched had been the scene of four suspected drug overdose deaths in the past six years, dating back to 2017.

If you wish to report any suspicious activity or a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Trade union B.C.’s first to offer naloxone kits to construction workers
Next story
Trump indicted, becomes 1st ex-president charged with crime: lawyer

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Record is up for several Ma Murray awards.
Comox Valley Record staff up for numerous Ma Murray awards

The Pink Mountaintops are returning to Cumberland for the first time in a decade, to play the Waverley Hotel. Photo supplied
‘Psych-folk new wave stoner indie rock’ band coming to Cumberland

Danielle Farrant (left), of Copper Pony Poles, and Mel Varney, of West Coast Karma, have had their businesses named as finalists for 2023 Small Business BC Awards. Photos supplied
Courtenay companies among finalists for Small Business BC Awards

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes

Pop-up banner image