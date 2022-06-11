CATS organization hosting fundraiser to support and assist abandoned or dumped cats

CATS is a local organization with a mission to educate and assist with abandoned or dumped cats in the Comox Valley is hosting a fundraiser to assist with their work. Photo submitted

A local organization with a mission to educate and assist with abandoned or dumped cats in the Comox Valley is hosting a fundraiser to assist with their work.

CATS – Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving Society began as a grassroots organization with a mission to not only educate cat owners to resolve behavioural issues and provide resources available to assist with re-homing, but to rescue cats abandoned or dumped within the Comox Valley.

They are hosting a silent art auction June 23 to 26 at the CATS Shelter at 863 Knight Rd. Bidding takes place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 23 to 25 and noon to 4 p.m. June 26.

The organization is also hosting a 50/50 fundraiser with tickets available at the shelter Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets will also be sold by CATS at Quality Foods in Comox on June 17 and 18 with the draw set for June 24.

All proceeds support the rescue and care of cats in need.

This year, CATS has rescued more than 70 cats; to date, they have rescued more than 400 cats.

If someone is interested in adopting a cat, they must go through CATS’ ‘Foster to Adopt’ program, where once approved, a potential adopter meets their cat at the facility and takes it home for about two to three weeks to see if it is a good match.

If it works out, the organization then completes the adoption process; if not, the adopter can bring the cat back.

Additionally, the organization offers support, and education on every aspect of feline life from socialization, integration, behavioral tips and even how suggestions on how to build a ‘catio’ – a cat patio.

For more information, visit thecatadvocates.com.



