Celebration of life set for former Comox mayor

The Comox Community Centre will host the service for Russ Arnott

The Town of Comox is inviting the public to pay their respects and celebrate the legacy of former Mayor Russ Arnott at a celebration of life next month.

The ceremony is set for Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre (1855 Noel Ave.)

A book of condolences has been set up at town hall (1809 Beaufort Ave.) since his passing. The community is invited to sign it before the service, or to send an online message that will be shared with the family by visiting the Town’s website.

Respecting the wishes of Arnott, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local charity in his memory.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox