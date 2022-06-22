CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens after bomb scare proves false

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after an evacuation caused by a suspicious package on the property Wednesday morning.
Maritime Forces Pacific confirmed the incident had been resolved around 10:45 a.m. and that no explosives had been found in the package.
The base first alerted the public to the incident just after 9:30 a.m., saying explosive ordnance disposal personnel were on the scene at the Colville Road site in Esquimalt.
Military police are continuing their investigation.
