Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

Migrants wait for U.S. authorities, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Christian Chavez

‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

American officials bracing as big changes implemented on either edge

It’s a tale of two borders today as the U.S. braces for the end of its COVID-19 restrictions: chaos in the Rio Grande Valley and concern along the 49th parallel.

President Joe Biden says it will be “chaotic for a while” at the U.S.-Mexico border once the public health measure known as Title 42 ends at midnight.

Up north, lawmakers and border communities say they worry that cross-border tourism may never fully recover from the pandemic without more federal help.

The U.S. is lifting its vaccination requirement for foreign travellers at the same time as Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allowed the immediate expulsion of asylum seekers.

More than 150,000 would-be migrants are amassing along Mexico’s northern border, and the U.S. is sending thousands more border officials and troops to deal with the influx.

No such surge is expected at the Canada-U.S. border, however, which worries tourism operators and elected officials in communities that depend on robust cross-border traffic.

READ MORE: Canada ending requirements for COVID-19 vaccines, ArriveCan app at border Sept. 30

border agencyCoronavirusUSA

Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

Last Saturday (May 6), Alexandra Reekie, 12, from Puntledge Elementary, won second place in her category at the provincial Concours d'art oratoire held at Simon Fraser University in Surrey. Photo provided by Charissa Campbell
Comox Valley student wins silver at provincial French-speaking contest

The Canadian Military Wives choirs are all female choirs, which aims to support military women through vocal music and camaraderie. Photo submitted
Spring concert set for Comox’s Canadian Military Wives Choir

An eyewitness said a man was stabbed during a fight in front of the bus stop near the corner of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)
Witness describes Sunday evening Courtenay stabbing scene: ‘There was blood everywhere’

(file photo)
Summer volleyball camp returns to the Comox Valley

Pop-up banner image