Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationBreaking NewschilliwackHomicideKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Heat wave forecast to hit eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating after receiving several complaints of a man who allegedly exposed himself while riding his bicycle. File photo
Comox Valley RCMP investigating series of indecent exposures

More than $353,000 will be available in the form of grants for registered charities and not-for-profit organizations through the Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) in 2022-2023.
More than $353,000 in grants available through Comox Valley Community Foundation

Toni Edwards (Stocky’s widow), standing in front of the newly named 888 (Stocky Edwards) Wing. Photo submitted
Wing named after Second World War ace