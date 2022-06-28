City of Courtenay to apply for grant for park project

The City of Courtenay will apply for grant funding for the McPhee Meadows Park project. The project budget is estimated at $3.2 million. The city’s contribution would be $300,000.

McPhee Meadows is a 4.78 hectare riverfront property in the Old Orchard neighbourhood. The late Robert McPhee donated the land to the city in 2011. It is to be maintained as a public wetland park.

Staff anticipates three phases of construction to happen late summer/early fall 2023, and summer 2024. Phase 1 involves an open meadow trail loop, heritage apple orchard and designated beach area. Phase 2 is the ‘Panhandle section’ between McPhee Meadows and Island Corridor Foundation lands, including park access from Menzies Avenue. Phase 3 is the main parking lot, washrooms, and trail connection between the Rotary Rail with Trail from 5th Street to the ICF park access. A viewing platform will also be constructed at the end of 2nd Street and Harmston Avenue.

801 Ryan

Council adopted a housing agreement bylaw for the Glenhart Views development at 801 Ryan Rd.

“We’re going to see 30 units of non-market housing come out of this development,” Coun. Melanie McCollum said at the June27 meeting.

The development consists of three five-storey apartment buildings.

2023/24 RCMP contract

Council approved in principle the 2023/24 RCMP contract, of which Courtenay’s share is $6,935,550 for 31.4 members. The previous contract was $6,831,280. The federal government pays 10 per cent of the contract.

Pedestrian improvements

New, enhanced, ground-mounted systems, including zebra-style pavement markings and pedestrian-activated flashing beacons, will be installed at three intersections at Arden Road (1st Street, Lake Trail Road and Cumberland Road), and at Back Road at Tunner Drive.

FCM standing committees

Council endorsed Will Cole-Hamilton’s application for membership on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities standing committees, up to a maximum of three years. The committees are comprised of elected officials from across Canada who represent municipalities and regional governments on policy and program matters that fall under federal jurisdiction.

Resolutions approved

Council approved a pair of resolutions from Wendy Morin: staff will report on options to create or enhance access to safe and inclusive spaces in the community; to include decolonization, anti-stigma and anti-racist training in the 2022 council orientation.



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilCourtenay