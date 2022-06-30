Client demand up at Comox Valley Food Bank

David Reynolds is the executive director of the Comox Valley Food Bank. File photo

Most food banks in Canada are stretched to the limit as demand is expected to remain high throughout the summer, according to Food Banks Canada.

The Comox Valley Food Bank is no exception.

“We’re seeing client demands up month over month,” executive director David Reynolds said. “We’re seeing four to five new clients sign up for our program per day. Demand for our program is up over 30 per cent this year.”

Which translates to 80-100 new clients per month.

“It is definitely a sign of the times,” Reynolds said. “Overall cost of living, cost of housing and cost of food is what we hear.”

The CVFB has three main programs: monthly household hamper pickup, drop-in service (Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to noon) and home delivery. The latter delivers hampers to clients with mobility issues every four weeks.

“That’s (home delivery program) also increased,” Reynolds said.

He is grateful for the support from local grocery stores that supply short-dated items for the Food Rescue Program that runs Monday to Friday.

READ: Comox Valley Food Bank launches Home Delivery Program

READ: Comox Valley Food Bank gets new van for food rescue program

The CV Food Bank is always looking for non-perishable food items and monetary donations. It also needs volunteers. If interested in helping, drop by 1491 McPhee Ave. in Courtenay from noon-3 p.m. on any week day.

The CVFB is moving three doors down at the end of July to a bigger location at 1255 McPhee.

FMI: call 250-338-0615 or visit comoxvalleyfoodbank.ca



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyFood Bank