Co-op raffling unique cooler for Tour de Rock

Tickets are available for two dollars each or three for five dollars

  • Nov. 7, 2022 4:00 p.m.
  • News

Peninsula Co-op in Comox is hoping to provide a boost in energy for those who help a good cause.

The gas station, located at 699 Aspen Rd., is raffling a Red Bull gas pump cooler fridge with all proceeds going to Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock. The annual event sees law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Vancouver Island raising money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Tickets are available for two dollars each or three for five dollars and are available – cash only – at the Comox location until the draw date of Dec. 23.

For more information, visit the station or call 250-339-1955.


Tour de Rock

