College updates Courtenay council about student housing project

North Island College is in the early stages of the RFP (Request for Proposals) process for its student housing commons project, which will include 217 beds for students. This number will include 20 suites for families with a total of 60 beds.

“We’ll be able to serve shorter term rentals than the traditional academic year, as well as the academic year, and we’re very excited about that,” said Diane Naugler, director of future students and community engagement, in a June 13 presentation to Courtenay council.

The college plans for a soft opening in fall 2024 and a full opening in 2025. The commons will be located along Ryan Road near the intersection at Lerwick.

Plaque request

Courtenay Hiram Lodge and the Masonic Temple Society hope to install a 10-inch plaque on the sidewalk in front of the Courtenay Masonic Temple at 361 5th St. Established in 1891, the lodge has been at its 5th Street location in the downtown core since 1923. The fraternity is active in the community, providing cancer car services and educational bursaries.

Sewer conveyance

Construction of the $82 million Comox Valley sewage conveyance project is expected to start in spring 2023 and to be complete the following year. The project is needed to replace aging infrastructure.

“We need to upgrade our pump stations,” regional district CAO Russell Dyson said in a presentation.

Proposed changes from a preliminary map include:

•rebuild and relocate the Courtenay pump station;

•move route away from areas of archeological significance along Dyke Road, and work with K’ómoks First Nation to reduce impacts in IR#1;

•use traditional trench/cut and cover on Comox Hill instead of drilling;

•move portion of route from Comox Avenue to Beaufort Avenue to minimize traffic impacts;

•options for Lazo Marsh crossing — seeking alternative to drilling in the area.

“Mitigation of traffic impacts is one of our biggest priorities for the project,” said Kris La Rose, the CVRD’s senior manager of water and wastewater services.

Also, the south sewer extension project will provide access to treatment works for Royston and Union Bay residents, and the KFN. Dyson notes that Baynes Sound comprises about half the shellfish industry in B.C.

“The regional district has been at this for over 20 years,” said Dyson, noting two failed referendums and a Liquid Waste Management Plan.



