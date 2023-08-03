BREAKING: Crash with motorcycle at Ryan and Back Road

A motorcycle is seen keeled over after a crash late this morning (Aug 3) in Courtenay. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after a crash at Ryan and Back Road’s intersection.

The Record’s Terry Farrell learned all available details from RCMP on scene. Click below to hear the recording.

RCMP on scene said there was believed to be “serious injuries” for the cyclist, who crashed along with a vehicle. The cyclist was hospitalized, while the driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

As the crashed motorcycle is blocking Ryan Road going downhill, the road is closed. RCMP said they are working to minimize the down time, estimated to be a few hours.

The intersection was listed as one of Courtenay’s most dangerous earlier this year. ICBC released crash statistics, showing that the intersection saw the fourth-highest number of crashes last year.

ALSO: Crash stats show the most dangerous intersections in Courtenay and Comox



