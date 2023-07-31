Combatants, police officers hospitalized in Campbell River stabbing, arrest

Campbell River RCMP are investigating a case of attempted murder. The incident took place at approximately 7 p.m. on July 28, in a residential area located in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, Campbell River media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre says in a press release. Police say they took a 22-year-old suspect into custody and the two men knew one another.

This is the second stabbing incident in nine days. A July 27 stabbing investigation of a July 19 stabbing incident resulted in a drugs and firearms seizure. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in that incident.

The suspect in the July 28 incident resisted police attempts to take him into custody. Two officers were injured as a result, and both were transported to Campbell River Hospital.

The suspect and victim were both taken to hospital. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect is receiving treatment as well in the hospital.

Police say drugs are believed to be a factor, but do not believe the incident is a threat to public safety.

If you have information regarding this or any crime, contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

