A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Comox awards 10-year collection service in joint contact with Courtenay

Comox has awarded Halton Recycling a 10-year contract

The Town of Comox has awarded Halton Recycling – part of Emterra Environmental – a 10-year contract for a three-stream automated collection service.

Beginning January 2024 with a provision for a five-year extension of service, the contract was a result of a joint request for proposal (RFP) between the town and the City of Courtenay, in an attempt to provide a larger economy of scale, to encourage a larger pool of applicants to the RFP and to decrease user costs for residents.

According to a staff report from Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer, Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation and the Comox Valley Regional District all have the ability to join the contract at a later date if they desire.

GFL Environmental also made a submission to the RFP process; Halton Recycling was chosen as the preferred proponent due to a lower unit price, experience working in the industry and Valley, a detailed transition plan to automated collection and experience delivering automated service collection in other jurisdictions, noted Wall.

Currently, the town has weekly garbage, organics and bi-weekly recycling collection. As part of this process, Courtenay will be changing their collection service which currently matches Comox excluding household organics collection to bi-weekly recycling and garbage collection with weekly organics pick-up.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Garbage

Previous story
B.C. man ordered to pay $13K for smoking in his strata unit
Next story
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles

Just Posted

A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox awards 10-year collection service in joint contact with Courtenay

More than 500 American muscle cars, traditional hot rods and customs as they take over The Park @ Crown Isle on Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green. Photo by Terry Farrell
The Park @ Crown Isle hosts Romeo St. Jacques Memorial Classic Cars on the Green

Mabel Kelly (centre) is surrounded by Bennett Sheet Metal, after they installed a new furnace at her home in Courtenay, as part of the Lennox Industries Feel The Love Program in 2021. Bennett Sheet Metal is looking for a worthy recipient for the 2022 campaign. Photo by Allison Brown
Lennox Feel The Love campaign returns for 2022

Shelly and Mateo, one of twelve families who will move into Habitat’s affordable housing development at 1375 Piercy Avenue in Courtenay, hold shovels at the project’s groundbreaking ceremony. Photo Credit: John Bonner
Habitat for Humanity partners with Peninsula Co-op for a monthly donor drive