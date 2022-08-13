Comox awards 10-year collection service in joint contact with Courtenay

A sanitation worker waves to someone during pickup day in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Town of Comox has awarded Halton Recycling – part of Emterra Environmental – a 10-year contract for a three-stream automated collection service.

Beginning January 2024 with a provision for a five-year extension of service, the contract was a result of a joint request for proposal (RFP) between the town and the City of Courtenay, in an attempt to provide a larger economy of scale, to encourage a larger pool of applicants to the RFP and to decrease user costs for residents.

According to a staff report from Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer, Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation and the Comox Valley Regional District all have the ability to join the contract at a later date if they desire.

GFL Environmental also made a submission to the RFP process; Halton Recycling was chosen as the preferred proponent due to a lower unit price, experience working in the industry and Valley, a detailed transition plan to automated collection and experience delivering automated service collection in other jurisdictions, noted Wall.

Currently, the town has weekly garbage, organics and bi-weekly recycling collection. As part of this process, Courtenay will be changing their collection service which currently matches Comox excluding household organics collection to bi-weekly recycling and garbage collection with weekly organics pick-up.



