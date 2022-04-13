The Comox Business in Action is gearing up for their Downtown Summerfest, amongst other events. Comox BIA photo.

Comox BIA looking ahead to summer, winter events

Plans are in the works for a Halloween and Christmas light-up event

Despite a weekly seasonal market proposed for Comox not going ahead, the Comox Business in Action is gearing up for their Downtown Summerfest, amongst other events.

In an update for Comox council at the April 6 council meeting, executive director Haeley Dewhirst said they are preparing for the one-day festival on June 25 and asked council for permission for a road closure around Comox Avenue and Port Augusta Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dewhirst noted plans are also in the works for a Halloween and Christmas light-up event.

Additionally, the BIA asked council about the implementation of a permanent market business licence.

Following an inquiry from Coun. Alex Bissinger, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer said the licences could be something the municipality could do fairly easily.

“We have a policy in place for a market permit; we would need to look to see if that market permit would encompass all of the business licenses underneath it. If a change is required, it wouldn’t be a major change.”

Wall added the town and the BIA still needs to work with BC Transit for street closures.


