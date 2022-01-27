Comox briefs: Nautical Days gets the green light; RCMP appreciation day coming

A $25,000 grant provided by the town to the Nautical Days Society will be used in 2022

Ceremony of the Flags Guard firing volley of blanks at Comox Nautical Days – photo credit: Captain T.J. Townley.

Comox council has given the green light to proceed with a service contract for the 2022 Nautical Days Festival.

At the Jan. 19 meeting, council approved a contract with producer Dave Stevenson for the festival this year which is set for the B.C. Day long weekend in August.

Additionally, a $25,000 grant provided by the town to the Nautical Days Society in 2020 in order to plan and implement the festival will be reallocated to the 2022 festival.

The festival is in its 60th year and is the longest-running community outdoor festival. More than 10,000 people visit the area to watch the annual Festival of Light fireworks display which concludes the festival.

In a letter to council, Stevenson recalled highlights of the festival but noted some challenges he will work toward for the upcoming weekend including hiring more professional flaggers and improving disabled parking locations.

Financially, the festival has a balance of $7,469.03 in its bank account.

• • •

Feb. 1 is now known as RCMP Appreciation Day within the Town of Comox.

At the Jan. 19 council meeting, council unanimously approved proclaiming the day as an appreciation day for the police organization.

In a formal proclamation, Mayor Russ Arnott noted there is a desire to recognize, to show appreciation for and to celebrate the history and role of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force in British Columbia on the centennial anniversary of its inception in Canada.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox