Comox council prioritizes hard surface pump track

‘Diversity of cycling infrastructure in our community is desired’

An example of a pump track located in the Lower Mainland. (City of Chilliwack photo)

A community pump track is gaining traction after Comox council recently approved a motion to prioritize the youth outdoor recreation amenity.

Council is keen to move ahead on the project in a shorter timeframe as part of the commitment to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Assessment report.

A pump track is a designed track of rolling topography where the pumping motion used by the rider’s upper and lower body creates the momentum needed to propel the cyclist through the course.

“Council revisited the 2021 Youth Outdoor Recreation Assessment report and noticed there was high demand in the surveying for bike-related amenities,” said Comox Mayor Nicole Minions. “Diversity of cycling infrastructure in our community is desired and building a pump track, currently not offered in our town, will provide a great opportunity for free, unprogrammed leisure opportunities for our youth.”

Staff will bring back a report to council this fall with some possible location options for a pump track. The refocus on the pump track means that staff will work to complete this project in the future.

As was the case previously, the skatepark initiative will continue to be pursued and is grant-dependent to offset the cost of this project.

To keep informed on the latest news on the pump track project, visit comox.ca/pumptrack.

-Town of Comox

