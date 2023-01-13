Comox council seeking staff report to look at options for summer market

‘We’re trying to create more vibrancy and culture in downtown Comox’

Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023. Google Map photo

Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023.

In December, Cleo Tetrault and Holly Brotherston, both representing Love Local Food Co., appeared as a delegation at a council meeting with their idea for a weekly Thursday evening market in Comox beginning June 2023.

The duo suggested the idea of a hybrid-style market with artisans, small business owners and growers every week in Marina Park from 4 to 7 p.m. until September.

“We’re trying to create more vibrancy and culture in downtown Comox,” explained Tetrault.

They asked council to partner with them for a financial and/or in-kind infrastructure donation.

The in-kind ask includes insurance, licencing and permits; assistance with management for foot traffic, parking and power service; washroom access, garbage and communication. They also asked for $10,000 to help the start-up of the market.

At the Jan. 11 council meeting, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer told council they are prohibited by the Community Charter from providing assistance to a for-profit business “to support the profit motive of a private business.”

He added council could direct staff to provide a report with options, they could refuse the request or examine other possible locations within the town.

RELATED: Weekly Comox summer market proposed for Marina Park in 2023

Coun. Chris Haslett supported the market idea but didn’t feel Marina Park would be a good location, while Coun. Ken Grant said he liked the concept but was unsure of infrastructure costs. He proposed the idea of getting a staff report to see what a market at the marina would entail.

Mayor Nicole Minions asked what would be required of a staff report, and Wall explained they would have to look at per-hour costs for town staff, and location feasibility at the marina including parking and set-up/take-down.

“In my experience, businesses quickly realize … garbage clean-up and road clean-up start to become really expensive.”

Noting it would be helpful to have a report to look at options, Coun. Jonathan Kerr added he would like to see a market happen this summer.

A motion for a staff report passed unanimously.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox