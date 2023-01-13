Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023. Google Map photo

Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023. Google Map photo

Comox council seeking staff report to look at options for summer market

‘We’re trying to create more vibrancy and culture in downtown Comox’

Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023.

In December, Cleo Tetrault and Holly Brotherston, both representing Love Local Food Co., appeared as a delegation at a council meeting with their idea for a weekly Thursday evening market in Comox beginning June 2023.

The duo suggested the idea of a hybrid-style market with artisans, small business owners and growers every week in Marina Park from 4 to 7 p.m. until September.

“We’re trying to create more vibrancy and culture in downtown Comox,” explained Tetrault.

They asked council to partner with them for a financial and/or in-kind infrastructure donation.

The in-kind ask includes insurance, licencing and permits; assistance with management for foot traffic, parking and power service; washroom access, garbage and communication. They also asked for $10,000 to help the start-up of the market.

At the Jan. 11 council meeting, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer told council they are prohibited by the Community Charter from providing assistance to a for-profit business “to support the profit motive of a private business.”

He added council could direct staff to provide a report with options, they could refuse the request or examine other possible locations within the town.

RELATED: Weekly Comox summer market proposed for Marina Park in 2023

Coun. Chris Haslett supported the market idea but didn’t feel Marina Park would be a good location, while Coun. Ken Grant said he liked the concept but was unsure of infrastructure costs. He proposed the idea of getting a staff report to see what a market at the marina would entail.

Mayor Nicole Minions asked what would be required of a staff report, and Wall explained they would have to look at per-hour costs for town staff, and location feasibility at the marina including parking and set-up/take-down.

“In my experience, businesses quickly realize … garbage clean-up and road clean-up start to become really expensive.”

Noting it would be helpful to have a report to look at options, Coun. Jonathan Kerr added he would like to see a market happen this summer.

A motion for a staff report passed unanimously.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salvation Army reports ‘staggering’ number of first-time Vancouver Island holiday users
Next story
‘Feeling like we’re drowning’: Tenants of run down B.C. building fear for future

Just Posted

Comox council will look at what options are available for a pair of residents who proposed a weekly summer market set in the town for summer 2023. Google Map photo
Comox council seeking staff report to look at options for summer market

A Fort St. John man has been sentenced on two charges relating to child pornography. Charges dated back to February, 2019 while he was staying at a Courtenay home. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Church minister who worked in Courtenay and area sentenced for child pornography charges

This map represents flood advisory and warning notifications as updated by the River Forecast Centre for the Province of British Columbia as of noon Jan. 13. (Government of B.C.)
Floodwatch, avalanche warnings issued for parts of Vancouver Island

The province will be spraying spongy moth insecticide at seven sites around Vancouver Island in the spring to prevent the invasive species from becoming established. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province plans spring sprayings to prevent invasive spongy moths in Courtenay