Comox town hall. Black Press file photo

Comox town hall. Black Press file photo

Comox council setting property tax at more than eight per cent

The rate results in more than a $100 impact on average per household

Comox council has approved a tax rate of 8.85 per cent for residential properties within the town for 2023, resulting in more than a $100 increase on average per household.

At the April 19 council meeting, council unanimously approved the rate.

Coun. Ken Grant noted he felt council could stand behind the increase, and could use an upcoming $4.6 million from the B.C. government’s Growing Communities Fund to help pay down the town’s infrastructure debt.

“I really hope we do that to limit the potential tax increases in the coming years,” he said and explained when residents receive their tax bills, they will also be required to pay for other authorities such as hospital and policing fees.

In his report to council, Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer noted council will receive an additional $3 million toward the capital cost of projects along the conveyance route as well as the $4.6 million.

Wall recommended council consider these funds for future capital replacements during the May 10 strategic planning meeting which will see council presented with financial options for closing the town’s infrastructure deficit.

Within the same discussion, council also approved recruiting and hiring an additional permanent full-time corporate services staff member in 2023.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox

Previous story
B.C. Mountie taking RCMP to court over dismissal of workplace harassment complaint
Next story
Police search for missing woman who travelled to Victoria to meet online friend

Just Posted

Comox town hall. Black Press file photo
Comox council setting property tax at more than eight per cent

Comox Valley Kickers prop Derek McCubbin flying in for his try during the BC Rugby Men’s Division 3 semifinal against the Chilliwack Crusaders. The Kickers won 29-15 to advance to the championship game April 29. Photo by Lorne Collicutt
Comox Valley Kickers advance to men’s provincial rugby championship

On April 24, the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced that Tracey Clarke is taking over the position of executive director. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce announces new executive director

The Cumberland Repair Café will take place April 29. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Repair Café coming to Cumberland Community School