Comox, Courtenay clarify COVID mask changes

The vaccine passport is still in effect until April 8

With changing provincial health orders, local governments are clarifying what this all means in their communities.

The Town of Comox announced it will be following those changes, meaning that as of March 11, masks in indoor public spaces are no longer required except in health care settings, doctors’ offices and patient contact areas.

“Please be kind to others as we move through this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people may be comfortable continuing to wear masks, which is a personal choice and one that should be respected and supported,” the town’s news release said.

The City of Courtenay also announced on its website as of March 11 it has lifted mask requirements for recreation facilities. Staff are reviewing the new public health orders and are currently updating signs and procedures.

As well, the provincial vaccine passport program remains in effect until April 8. For relevant facilities, the requirement applies to all participants 12 years or older in most programs, except for sports programs for those under 22 years. Visitors are to produce a QR code to be scanned. Those 19 years and older will need to show government issued ID. Please see details at courtenay.ca/vaccineproof

For more information on current provincial health orders and other changes to restrictions, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/response.



