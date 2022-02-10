Comox looking closer at creating skate park in town

The town has identified an area near the pickleball courts close to Highland Secondary School

The Town of Comox is looking at options for a pump track within the town. Seen here is Campbell River’s pump track on Aug. 9, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Comox council is taking a closer look at the costs and timeline involved in building a skate park/pump track in the town.

At the Feb. 9 strategic planning committee meeting, council directed Jordan Wall, the town’s chief administrative officer for more information on costs and timing for council to take a look at the next regular meeting.

Mayor Russ Arnott said they are hoping to have the information ready for upcoming budget discussions and for grants that might be available.

The town has identified an area near the pickleball courts close to Highland Secondary School close to the town’s public works yard as a possible location for the park and track.

Last summer, Coun. Alex Bissinger noted council has received a lot of interest from members of the public and parent advisory councils (PACs).

Coun. Nicole Minions added the town received seven letters from the Brooklyn PAC and through talking to parents, the pump track seems as though it is a main focus for the group.

Additionally, Arnott noted a second project for youth that council is examining more closely is a pier off the Comox Marina boardwalk area for diving and jumping safely into the water.

“We’re looking to see what we need to do in terms of permission with the federal government, so it’s doubtful for 2022, but we’re looking at it for 2023.”



