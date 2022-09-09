Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand at the Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand at the Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott cancels re-election bid

Health issues force Arnott to drop out; Nicole Minions to be acclaimed as mayor on Oct. 15

Due to health issues, Comox Mayor Russ Arnott has cancelled his campaign for re-election.

Arnott had announced his intention to run for a second term in June.

While Arnott was not immediately available for comment, he did post a message on his Facebook page late Thursday (Sept. 8) indicating his decision.

“I’ve had a great run these past four years (11 altogether as councillor) and cherished every moment serving you but life has very recently thrown me a curve ball that I did not see coming. So now Yolonda and my family look after me, it’s been a difficult road at times and we are not sure where I am headed but we are optimistic and keeping our heads up high and hopeful!

“I hate goodbyes but there’s not much else to say… this past month we’ve cried like babies, I’ve tried to console my family that all will work out, and did my Will just in case.

“Thank you for the wonderful opportunity you gave me. Cheers!!!”

When the nomination period closed at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Comox Coun. Nicole Minions was the only one to file papers for the mayoral position and as such, she will be acclaimed as mayor of Comox.

The Record has reached out to Minions for additional comments and will update this article at that time.

***

Comox voters will still have decisions to make on Oct. 15, as 11 people are running for the six council seats.

Incumbents Alex Bissinger, Ken Grant, Maureen Swift and Jonathan Kerr will seek to retain their seats. They will be challenged by Steve Blacklock, Don Davis, Kealy Donaldson, Peter Gibson, Chris Haslett, Jenn Meilleur and Ruby Sidhu.

Comox will also have a new school trustee, as Tonia Frawley will not be seeking re-election.

Randi Baldwin, Susan Leslie and Vicki Trill are all running for the Comox school trustee position.

Go to https://www.comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/ to read submissions filed by candidates.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ComoxElection 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott was on hand at the Courtenay Canada Day Parade. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Mayor Russ Arnott cancels re-election bid

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Living wage is the hourly amount two working parents need to afford the basics. File photo
Society seeks more living wage employers in Comox Valley