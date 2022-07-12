Comox motorcycle, ATV crash sends two to hospital with serious injuries

RCMP note initial evidence suggests alcohol a factor in the incident

Two people were airlifted to hospital Friday (July 8) evening following a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and an ATV on a residential street in Comox.

Comox Valley RCMP confirm the collision happened on the 600-block of Moralee Drive in the town. Both riders, a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old-man sustained very serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the detachment.

She added the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing; however, initial evidence suggests alcohol is a factor.


