Comox-owned tactical wildfire truck left out of fight

‘I cannot seem to navigate the politics and system to be able to join the fight against wildfires’

Frank Assu, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, worked as a firefighter in Comox for more than five years and developed his own company, Lak’Was Wildfire Water Service Limited, to purchase and run the truck. Photo submitted

A wildfire response truck owned by a retired Comox Valley firefighter is being left out of the fight.

Frank Assu, a retired Comox Fire Rescue firefighter, has a brand-new one-of-a-kind tactical water tender, a truck with off-road capabilities that can carry up to 2400 USG/200 IG of water which can help wildfire fighters more effectively and efficiently save forests and homes but it hasn’t left his driveway in Comox this summer.

“I researched extensively and had this custom tactical water tender built to help with firefighting around British Columbia,” said Assu. “I cannot seem to navigate the politics and system to be able to join the fight against wildfires in British Columbia.”

Assu, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation, worked as a firefighter in Comox for more than five years, and developed his own company, Lak’Was Wildfire Water Service Limited, to purchase and run the truck.

The truck is the first of its kind in Canada — with four-wheel drive and pump and roll capabilities.

The manufacturer is Fort Garry Fire Trucks in Manitoba and congratulates Lak’Was Wildfire Water Service LTD on its purchase of their rapid attack vehicle.

Assu picked up his truck in Manitoba a month ago. He has another two drivers and two crew waiting to drive the truck who have extensive fire safety and driving certifications.

Assu did research on its use and how to become a contractor with BC Wildfire Service in advance of the purchase of the truck, yet was unable to garner much information until he owned the vehicle. He now has been told he cannot be hired at the tactical tender rate, a rate that meets the trucks’ use and would cover the cost of purchase. Essentially the rate proposed would mean the truck isn’t going to be paid for what it will actually be used for.

The truck is worth $650,000. As a result, Assu is considering selling the truck.

“I’m running out of time to put the truck to use, so I’m considering that I should give up on my dream of helping address the wildfire issues across Canada,” he noted.

For more information about Assu’s truck visit: lakwaswildfirewaterservice.ca



